Lady A Talks About Food For Memorial Day!

May 24, 2022 @ 4:09pm

Lady A On What They Prepare For Memorial Day … Charles Kelley – “Ribeye steaks. That’s kind of my thing. My boy is obsessed with ribeyes too. So, I’d probably throw on some ribeyes.”

Dave Haywood – “I love doing wings, a bunch of different like flavors of wings on the grill. Gotta have some good drinks – some beers, some bourbon, maybe some margaritas for Hillary.”

Hillary Scott – “You know me well. I’m a side dish gal. I’d probably make a handful of side dishes.”

Dave – “Potato salad, coleslaw.”

Hillary – “Potato salad.”

Charles – “As long as you don’t bring ambrosia, we’re good.”

