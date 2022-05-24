Lady A Talks About Food For Memorial Day!

Lady A On What They Prepare For Memorial Day … Charles Kelley – “Ribeye steaks. That’s kind of my thing. My boy is obsessed with ribeyes too. So, I’d probably throw on some ribeyes.”
Dave Haywood – “I love doing wings, a bunch of different like flavors of wings on the grill. Gotta have some good drinks – some beers, some bourbon, maybe some margaritas for Hillary.”
Hillary Scott – “You know me well. I’m a side dish gal. I’d probably make a handful of side dishes.”
Dave – “Potato salad, coleslaw.”
Hillary – “Potato salad.”
Charles – “As long as you don’t bring ambrosia, we’re good.”