LADY A RETURN TO THE ROAD WITH ‘WHAT A SONG CAN DO TOUR’

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning on Friday, May 28th at 10 a.m. local time at ladyamusic.com.A portion of the ticket sales will go towards LadyAID, the group’s philanthropic fund which supports initiatives around the world ranging from helping vulnerable children, societal and cultural issues, as well as natural disaster aid and recovery.
Lady A’s Charles Kelley said, “This tour is really going to be about letting our fans know how much they mean to us and what music has done for all of us over the last year, which is the essence of the tour name. We started writing a song called ‘What A Song Can Do’ and it turned into a love-letter to our fans. We are gonna soak up these moments on stage more than we ever have before. It’s gonna be hard to wipe the smiles off our faces and I’m sure the tears off of Hillary’s . .
FAST FACTS
Here are the What A Song Can Do Tour dates:
07/29/21 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
07/30/21 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/31/21 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
08/06/21 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
08/07/21 Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp
08/08/21 St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/13/21 Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/14/21 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
08/15/21 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
08/19/21 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheatre
08/20/21 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
08/21/21 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/28/21 Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre***
08/29/21 Evansville, IN – Ford Center
09/02/21 Newport, KY – Ovation Concert Venue
09/03/21 Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival**
09/04/21 Columbus, OH – Express Live! Amp*
09/05/21 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*
09/09/21 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
09/10/21 Norman, OK – Lloyd Noble Center
09/11/21 New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheatre
09/16/21 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/17/21 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/18/21 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/23/21 Englewood CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
09/24/21 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
09/25/21 Las Vegas, NV – The Theatre at Virgin Hotels
09/30/21 Wilmington, NC – Riverfront Park Amphitheatre
10/01/21 Simpsonville, SC – CCNB at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
10/02/21 Alpharetta, GA – AmerisBank Amphitheatre
10/08/21 Erie, PA – Erie Insurance Arena
10/09/21 Albany, NY – Times Union Center
10/10/21 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
* Carly Pearce Only
** Niko Moon Only
*** Carly Pearce and Niko Moon Only