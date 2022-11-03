Lady A, Reba McEntire, Breland + more join the lineup of presenters for the 2022 CMA Awards

ABC

Lady A, Reba McEntire, Breland, Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson and more stars have been named presenters of the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards.

It may be date night for Reba, as her boyfriend — actor Rex Linn — is a presenter, too. Meanwhile, Tyler Hubbard, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Jeannie Seely and Wynonna Judd also join the cast of stars who will be helping reveal the winners of the big night.

It’s not just musical artists who are getting in on the fun. Cole Hauser, from the hit TV show Yellowstone, is a presenter, too, as is baseball right fielder Mookie Betts, actors Jessica Chastain and Sarah Drew and TV personalities Ben and Erin Napier.

The CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. The show is set to air November 9 from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC.

