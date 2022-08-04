Lady A Postpones Tour as Charles Kelley Embarks on a ‘Journey to Sobriety’

Lady A was all set to kick off their tour, August 13th… It was to be a 21 date tour, with a visit to the Chicago Theatre, October 27th. That whole tour is now postponed.
Request Line Tour has now been pushed to 2023 to give the group’s lead male vocalist, Charles Kelley, the time and support he needs to get sober.
In a statement, the group said, “we are a band but more importantly we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. The statement continued: “Lady A will take the time, with the support of our families, and team of professionals, to walk through this together.” It ended with, “we’re grateful for your patience.”
Fans who have already purchased tickets will be contacted, soon, with new ticket information.
Ticketmaster.com handles the Chicago tickets.