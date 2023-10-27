Lady A Pine For Happily Ever After In Poignant New Song

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 28: (l-r) Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A attend the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Lady A has released a nostalgic new track, “A Love Song.”

Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood wrote the melancholy tune alongside Allison Veltz Cruz and Sam Ellis.

It has a warm sound that will certainly remind listeners of Lady A’s early days.

“A Love Song” is the latest preview of Lady A’s new collection of music. They first introduced the as-yet-untitled project in September with “Love You Back.”

Lady A are currently on the last leg of their ‘Request Line Tour,’ and they’ll play an Opry Christmas Show in Nashville on Dec. 11th.

Which song by Lady A is your favorite, and why?