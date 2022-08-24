Lady A named this year’s recipient of the Nashville Symphony’s “Harmony Award”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lady A is getting a spotlight at the Nashville Symphony’s annual Symphony Ball this December. The country trio will receive the organization’s “Harmony Award,” an honor presented each year to a Nashville-connected artist, group or industry figure.

According to the Tennesseean, the “Harmony Award” — which celebrates those who “exemplify the harmonious spirit of Nashville’s musical community” — will be presented at the symphony’s fundraising gala, set to take place at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Others who have won the award in the past include Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini and Toby Keith.

Over their years as a band, Lady A has been the recipient of many awards and honors, including recognition for the charitable efforts and contributions to the Nashville community.

Recently, though, the band has kept relatively quiet: They postponed their planned Request Line Tour a year in order to support bandmate Charles Kelley’s decision to get sober.

“So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together,” the band said in a statement at the time.

The group will receive their award at the Symphony Ball on December 10.

