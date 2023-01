Lady A’s Charles Kelley is celebrating six months of sobriety.

While on vacation in the Bahamas, the star celebrated the milestone with an Instagram post. “I just want to wish you all a happy 2023,” said Kelley in the post. “My wife reminded me a couple days ago that I’d hit my six-month sobriety mark, and woo-hoo!”

Back in August, the group postponed an upcoming tour so that Kelley could start his journey to sobriety.