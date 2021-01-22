Lady A Surprised With Invitation To Join Grand Ole Opry
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 22: Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum attend the 2019 Music City Walk Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Nashville Music City Walk of Fame on October 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Lady A was surprised with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry last night (Thursday, Jan. 21st) during the group’s performance taping for the upcoming two-hour NBC special, Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music, airing Feb. 14th at 9 p.m. ET. Opry member Darius Rucker extended the invitation to Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood on the Opry stage, and their membership is effective immediately.
The invitation and the group’s first performance as an Opry member will be shared with fans and viewers everywhere during the television special. Lady A made their Opry debut on Nov. 2, 2007.
Hillary said, “This is the best surprise we could ever ask for. I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl so to say we are honored is an understatement. We are so truly grateful to officially be a part of this amazing family.”
Grand Ole Opry members Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton will serve as co-hosts for Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music.