LADY A INVITE FANS’ INPUT ON UPCOMING ‘REQUEST LINE TOUR’

Apr 15, 2022 @ 8:15am
 Lady A will head out on a new tour this fall called the Request Line Tour.
The trek opens with back-to-back nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 13th, with longtime friend and collaborator Dave Barnes as direct support.
Each night fans will get to interact with the band, in real time, to directly request songs.  That makes no two shows the same.  Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 22nd at 10 a.m. local time at ladyamusic.com.

Dave Haywood said, “We’ve been touring for over fifteen years and have played some of the biggest venues in the world but there’s something truly special about being close to your audience and having the flexibility to include the fans in how the show goes.  During our Vegas residency our favorite moments allowed the three of us to talk with the fans and play what they wanted to hear.  So we’re taking that spirit and making it a regular part of our shows this year.”

During the Request Line Tour fans can call 615-882-1975 and ask to hear their favorite Lady A songs to be added to the show’s set list.

The trio continue to climb the country charts with “What A Song Can Do,” the title track of their latest album.

FAST FACTS

Here are the Request Line Tour dates:
8/13/22 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
8/14/22 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
8/19/22 Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre
8/20/22 Memphis, TN
8/25/22 Charleston, SC – The Charleston Gaillard Center
8/26/22 Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
8/27/22 Greenville, SC – Peace Center Concert Hall
9/15/22 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
9/16/22 Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre
9/17/22 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
9/22/22 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
9/23/22 Buffalo, NY – Shea’s PAC
9/24/22 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
9/30/22 Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena
10/5/22 Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
10/6/22 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts
10/19/22 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
10/20/22 Tulsa, OK – Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
10/27/22 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
10/28/22 Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theater
10/29/22 Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre

