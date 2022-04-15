LADY A INVITE FANS’ INPUT ON UPCOMING ‘REQUEST LINE TOUR’

Dave Haywood said, “We’ve been touring for over fifteen years and have played some of the biggest venues in the world but there’s something truly special about being close to your audience and having the flexibility to include the fans in how the show goes. During our Vegas residency our favorite moments allowed the three of us to talk with the fans and play what they wanted to hear. So we’re taking that spirit and making it a regular part of our shows this year.”
During the Request Line Tour fans can call 615-882-1975 and ask to hear their favorite Lady A songs to be added to the show’s set list.
The trio continue to climb the country charts with “What A Song Can Do,” the title track of their latest album.
FAST FACTS
Here are the Request Line Tour dates:
8/13/22 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
8/14/22 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
8/19/22 Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre
8/20/22 Memphis, TN
8/25/22 Charleston, SC – The Charleston Gaillard Center
8/26/22 Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
8/27/22 Greenville, SC – Peace Center Concert Hall
9/15/22 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
9/16/22 Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre
9/17/22 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
9/22/22 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
9/23/22 Buffalo, NY – Shea’s PAC
9/24/22 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
9/30/22 Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena
10/5/22 Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
10/6/22 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts
10/19/22 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
10/20/22 Tulsa, OK – Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort
10/27/22 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
10/28/22 Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theater
10/29/22 Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre
CHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lady A (@ladya)
A post shared by Lady A (@ladya)