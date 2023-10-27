Lady A has released a new single!

Source: YouTube

Lady A’s a new single titled “A Love Song,” which showcases their signature harmonies and harks back to their early sound. The song, written by Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood, Allison Veltz Cruz, and Sam Ellis, tells the story of a fragmented relationship and contrasts the qualities of a timeless love song with the reality of the protagonists’ situation. The lyrics express longing for a steadfast romantic relationship that lasts forever. “A Love Song” is a preview of Lady A’s upcoming album, and the group is currently on their Request Line Tour.