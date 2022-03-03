LADY A EXCITED ABOUT ACM NOD, WATCHING DOLLY PARTON HOST

Lady A is excited about their latest nomination for Group of the Year at next week’s ACM Awards, but they’re almost as excited to watch this year’s host, Dolly Parton, do her thing. Hillary Scott tells us:
“I think it is absolutely incredible. And as excited as I think everyone is that the ACMs are back in Vegas and together, the fact that Dolly is hosting, it just kinda takes it over the top. And I can’t wait to hear how she just delivers these amazing little quips and always pokes fun at herself and other people. I mean, there’s no greater icon than Dolly, and I just think that she’s gonna do a great job.”
Lady A have taken home Group of the Year at the ACM Awards three times prior.
The ACM Awards, hosted by Dolly along with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, will livestream from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday (March 7th) beginning at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Amazon Prime.
