Lady A creates a magic moment in Vegas with “What If I Never Get Over You”

Big Machine Lady Antebellum had a minor technical difficulty this weekend during their residency at The Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas — but it very well may have been the highlight of their whole show.

As the trio was doing their new single, “What If I Never Get Over You,” the sound went out. So Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood headed into the audience for an acoustic version of the song, with only Dave playing guitar.

“Little hiccup last night when the sound cut out,” the band tweeted. “But hey, the show must go on! Might have to add this stripped down moment into our set now though we loved it so much.”

You can check out the impromptu, acoustic version of “What If I Never Get Over You” on the band’s socials.

Lady A continues to tour this summer, before returning to the Palms for more of their Our Kind of Vegas residency in August.

