Ladies, Here’s What Science Says You Should Wear on a First Date
Science can’t tell you what exactly what you should wear on a first date, as that’d be nearly impossible to measure, but it can give us a few cues. A study from 2008, for example, found men really are attracted to women wearing red, compared to every other color of clothing. Another study found what you’re wearing actually impacts your brain, so wearing high heels, for example, might cause a woman to act more flirty, and the type of suit a man wears could impact the level of confidence and success he projects to others. Also, a 2011 study shows that wearing a moderate amount of makeup is better than slathering it on, or wearing none at all. Ultimately, though, wearing clothes that reflect your personality and make you feel comfortable and confident are the best ones to wear on a first date. Here’s the complete story from Huffington Post.