Ladies Do You Think There’s A Demand for This?

There’s Pumpkin Latte, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Pumpkin This, Pumpkin This, so I ask…Ladies Is There A Demand for This?There’s a company called Thinx that’s best known for making period-proof women’s underwear. They also have a line called Icon that’s pee-proof. And they just debuted a new product: Pumpkin spice pee-proof underwear.

The underwear is pumpkin spice-colored, and it’s designed to absorb any bladder leaks a woman might have. They’re selling them in several different styles for $28 to $39 per pair. Here’s more from the New York Post.