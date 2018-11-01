Ladies Do You Think There’s A Demand for This?
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 1, 2018 @ 6:46 AM

There’s Pumpkin Latte, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Pumpkin This, Pumpkin This, so I ask…Ladies Is There A Demand for This?There’s a company called Thinx that’s best known for making period-proof women’s underwear. They also have a line called Icon that’s pee-proof. And they just debuted a new product: Pumpkin spice pee-proof underwear.
The underwear is pumpkin spice-colored, and it’s designed to absorb any bladder leaks a woman might have. They’re selling them in several different styles for $28 to $39 per pair. Here’s more from the New York Post.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A nine year old who HATES candy! Reese’s Machine Swapped Cheap Candy for Peanut Butter Cups Troubles with Your Sprint Cell Phone? Here’s Why Listening to Too Much Christmas Music Is Bad For You Maren Morris recently gave fans a preview of her next studio album, posting a video of her performing a new song titled “To Hell and Back” Trick or Treat Times by Town
Comments