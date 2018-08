Get ready to shop! Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line is heading to Ulta. The reality star announced that her Kylie Cosmetics products will be available at all Ulta locations in the U.S. this holiday season. It will be the first time the line has been in a store, aside from Kylie Jenner’s various pop-up shops in Los Angeles and New York City. Kylie Cosmetics includes lipsticks, eye shadows, blushes and more.