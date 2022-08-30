Krispy Kreme Launches Moon Doughnut

Krispy Kreme is celebrating NASA’s moon mission with a new space-themed doughnut.

NASA launched a rocket yesterday for an un-crewed test flight around the moon so Krispy Kreme is launching the Artemis Moon doughnut.

The doughnut is filled with cheesecake-flavored cream, and dipped in cookies and cream icing.

The company says the treat is designed to look like the moon and will be available at Krispy Kreme locations across the country today only.

The Artemis I Mission is part of NASA’s plan to land a human on the moon for the first time in 50 years.