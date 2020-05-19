Krispy Kreme is Giving High School & College Students A Dozen Free Donuts for Graduation
Krispy Kreme is hoping to make graduation time a little happier for high school and college seniors. The brand says that today (May 19th) through Sunday (May 24th) current high school and college seniors can get one free “2020 Graduate Dozen” donuts. The dozen includes an assortment of classics, and all the 2020 grads have to do is visit a participating Krispy Kreme shop wearing one of the following items: a 2020 class ring, a 2020 letter jacket featuring senior status, a cap and gown with 2020 tassel, class of 2020 apparel, a graduation announcement featuring their name with matching ID, a student photo ID featuring senior status, or other class of 2020 senior swag. Here’s the complete story from Yahoo.