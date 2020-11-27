Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts to Mail and Package Carriers on November 30th
Krispy Kreme always gives back with free donuts, and the holidays are no exception. On November 30th, all mail and package carriers can visit their local Krispy Kreme to receive free donuts! No purchase necessary, mail and package carriers just have to show their employee badge to receive their free donuts!
Starting on November 27th, Krispy Kreme will launch their new holiday collection of donuts, including one stuffed with sugar cookie flavored-kreme! YUM!