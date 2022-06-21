      Weather Alert

Krispy Kreme Does Ice Cream?

Jun 21, 2022 @ 4:08pm

Have I got some good news for you! 

If you love Krispy Kreme glazed donuts (especially when the “Hot” sign is on), you will be happy to know you can now get them in ice cream form.  The famous donut chain is releasing these frozen desserts  in 10 select sites this week (sorry the Chicagoland area is not one of those locations), however they will be available nationwide shortly.  

Here’s what the menu will look like when it hits our area:

Cones or Cups: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled

Shakes: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled, Birthday Batter Shake, Lemon Filled, Coffee & Kreme, Cookies & Kreme. 

 

 

 

 

