Krispy Kreme 24-Hour Drive-Thru in Dublin, Ireland, Closes One Week after Grand Opening Due to Chaos

Honking horns, bumper-to-bumper traffic, and tempers converged upon the Irish capital of Dublinand it was all due to tasty fried dough. Mashable reports that the grand opening of the city’s first 24-hour Krispy Kreme drive-thru quickly resulted in long lines of sugar-seeking Irish. Per the Irish Independent, the commotion went on deep into the night, irritating nearby residents. “Since the grand opening, we haven’t had proper sleep at night,” one local says. “We have jobs, kids, schools, and so many elderly people living here as well.”

It was so chaotic, that one man videotaped cars that he says mistakenly waited for an hour in a second line that led straight to … a fence. And so the doughnut chainwhich had 300 people lined up outside when the doors opened on its first day in Dublinhas been forced to tweak things. The main adjustment: shutting down the drive-thru each night at 11:30 and reopening at 6am. The store itself will remain open for walk-ins around the clock, with the wait time inside estimated to run around 10 minutes. Here’s the full story from Newser.