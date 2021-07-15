Kraft is introducing a macaroni-and-cheese-flavored ICE CREAM. It’s a collaboration with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream out of Brooklyn.
It’s a limited edition thing. If you’re interested, it’ll be available online on Van Leeuwen’s website and at their shops across the country while supplies last!
A pint will set you back $12.
So . . . would YOU try some? Today.com has been running a poll, and last we checked, 48% said NO . . . 43% said YES . . . and 9% haven’t decided.
For the record, Eater.com was sent an early taste, and they claim it’s “very good,” and “nothing short of magical.” They also say the inspiration is evident, and the flavor is similar, but the texture is different, and there’s no cheesy smell, thankfully.
(Here’s an image from Van Leeuwen’s social media. The reaction there is mixed, with plenty of people asking if it’s a joke. But this is the best comment: “Please tell me there are hidden pockets of powder that didn’t get completely stirred in. Only then would it be authentic.”)