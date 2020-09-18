Koryn Hawthorne shares new album, ‘I AM’
RCA Inspiration
Koryn Hawthorne shares her highly-anticipated sophomore album, I AM.
The Grammy-nominated singer took to Instagram to celebrate the album, which landed at #1 on iTunes in less than 24 hours.
“My prayer is that it draws people deeper and closer to the heart of God,” Koryn wrote. “That when you discover him, you will discover yourself. Thank you, God, for leading and guiding us through this process. We only want to please you and lead more people to you. Thank y’all for making this album go #1 on iTunes !! I love y’all, enjoy.”
With I AM, Koryn offers a refreshing blend of gospel, pop music, and R&B. To help, the 22-year-old worked with a variety of talented producers and songwriters including, Johntá Austin, Jeremy “TryBishop” Hicks, Steffany Gretzinger, Dahryl “DJ” Camper and more.
The 10-track album features gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds, who hosted the 2020 Stellar Music Awards with Koryn last month. “It also features her previous singles, “Speak to Me,” “Pray,” and another track titled, “Joy,” which interpolates Mary J. Blige’s 1995 hit “You Bring Me, Joy.”
I AM serves as Hawthorne’s personal testament and the follow-up to her #1 debut album, Unstoppable.
By Rachel George
