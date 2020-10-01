Koryn Hawthorne appreciates her “real-life” relationships with Kirk Franklin and Jonathan McReynolds

RCA Inspiration
Budding gospel singer Koryn Hawthorne recently shared her sophomore album, I AM, featuring the track, “Peace” with gospel powerhouse Jonathan McReynolds.
The two hosted the 2020 Stellar Music Awards in August, alongside gospel legend Kirk Franklin.
Hawthorne tells ABC Audio she’s “completely honored every time” she’s able to work with and learn from both artists.
“I think its really dope to be able to be on stage with them,” Hawthorne says. “I’ve learned so much from Jonathan. I’ve went on tour with both Kirk and Jonathan and learned so much from them.”
She describes hosting alongside two people who have had a stronghold on the gospel music scene, as a “dope and fun opportunity.”
“Shoutout to them,” Hawthorne continues. “Kirk is somebody who in real life is supportive and lends a helping hand. He’s always like ‘Call me anytime you need anything.’ And the same for Jonathan.”
She says it’s good to see people live in their truth of helping others, as opposed to those who only post about it on social media: “In real life, they are there…It means a lot.”
Up next, Hawthorne is looking forward to more acting roles “in the near future” after making two appearances on OWN’s Greenleaf.
“That is something I always wanted to do,” she says. “I feel like Greenleaf was something I could get my feet wet with and see if it’s something I wanted to do but I definitely feel like I can.”
By Rachel George
