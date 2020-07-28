Korn shares cover of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” in honor of late Charlie Daniels
Credit: Jimmy FontaineKorn has released a cover of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” as a tribute to the late Charlie Daniels, who died earlier this month at age 83.
The recording, which features hip-hop artist Yelawolf, will raise money for Awakening Youth, a charity organization that supports children who’ve lost parents due to divorce, death, or other circumstances.
“I’ve always said it, but country music is some of the darkest ever,” says frontman Jonathan Davis. “Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, and, of course, Charlie Daniels all turned pain into some really powerful music that sounded alive. ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’ is a classic story, and we wanted to release it now to help others in need.”
You can download Korn’s version of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” now exclusively through Bandcamp.
Korn released their latest album, The Nothing, last September.
By Josh Johnson
