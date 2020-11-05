Kodak Black unveils the track list from his upcoming album, 'Bill Israel'

Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesKodak Black might be behind bars but that isn’t stopping him from releasing new music.
The Florida rapper, who is currently incarcerated on weapons charges, is preparing to release his new album, Bill Israel, along with an accompanying docu-series.
According to Kodak’s Instagram account, the album will feature appearances from Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, zx well as Jackboy and Tory Lanez for a track called “Spain.”
“Ain’t Nobody Did It How I’m Doing It And After Me Ain’t Nobody Going To Do It Like Me. I’m Only Happy When I’m Thuggin,” Kodak’s Instagram post reads. “From The Projects About To Drop Back To Back Projects. Bill Israel.”
Kodak Black, whose birth name is Bill K. Kapri, was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges in November 2019. The 23-year old rapper celebrated his birthday in June with a video release for “Vultures Cry 2,” featuring fellow rappers Mike Smiff and WizDaWizard.
After serving time in a federal prison in Florida, Kodak was transferred to the Big Sandy maximum security prison in Kentucky, where he says he was being “tortured,” according to his lawyer, Bradford Cohen.
Last month, Cohen told TMZ he was recently transferred to USP Thomson, a high-security prison in Illinois, where Kodak says the guards are treating him better than in Kentucky. The news came after Kodak filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons for the alleged “torture” he claimed to have experienced.
By Rachel George
