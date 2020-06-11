Kodak Black celebrates his 23rd birthday with “Vultures Cry 2,” news about prison sentence
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
To celebrate his 23rd birthday today, Kodak Black drops a new music video for “Vultures Cry 2,” featuring fellow rappers Mike Smiff and WizDaWizard.
The Wavylord Visuals-directed visual opens with an animated Kodak falling from the sky, surrounded by black vultures. “He’s a warrior/He can do anything/Say he’s a vulture, he can fly/He can do anything/See I’m a vulture, hear my cry” Kodak raps on the hook.
The track follows “When Vultures Cry” from Black’s 2018 Heartbreak Kodak mixtape.
In other news, Kodak recently received some good news from his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, that his multiple weapons charges have been dropped in Florida.
Fans believe the Florida rapper, born Bill K. Kapri, may be home sooner than 2022 after HotNewHipHop reported a judge admitted to making an error during his trial in 2019. According to documents, his criminal history was exaggerated, noting his drug use was “overstated.”
Kodak is currently being held at a federal maximum-security prison in Florida. Cohen hopes his client will be discharged to finish his sentence in “an appropriate prison where he can get treatment and not be 1100 miles away from his family.”
By Rachel George
