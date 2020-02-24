      Weather Alert

Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial Set For Today

Feb 24, 2020 @ 10:20am

Crowds of mourners will gather in Los Angeles on Monday to honor the lives of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.  Numerous tributes have taken place since the Bryant, Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash last month. Bryant and his daughter were laid to rest on February 7.  But today’s memorial service will be a chance for the public to reflect on Bryant’s life and mourn the loss of the basketball legend and his daughter.  Click below for details…..

3d modelled and rendered basketball hoop.

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/kobe-bryant-memorial-where-to-watch-and-what-to-know-about-the-service

Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Country Dancing
Local Bands
Morning Mindtwister