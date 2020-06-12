Kobe Bryant to be honored with posthumous Emmy Governors Award
Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesKobe Bryant will be honored with the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award.
The late basketball legend, writer and producer was nominated for the award by Spectrum SportsNet and selected by the Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee. Bryant’s being recognized for “his legacy of philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court.”
According to the Television Academy, the award honors people, companies and organizations that have made “an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area.”
Past recipients include names from Jerry Lewis to Lucille Ball and shows including Star Trek and American Idol. The Television Academy will present the award during the 2020 Emmy Awards on July 18, 2020.
Bryant received a long list of accolades for his achievements off the court before his tragic death in January 2020. He won an Academy Award for best animated short film for his project Dear Basketball in 2018. Narrated by Bryant and directed and animated by Glen Keane, the project also won a Sports Emmy Award and an Annie Award for animated features. Bryant also released several New York Times bestselling books during his lifetime.
The 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards streams on July 18, 2020, at 7 p.m. PT on Emmys.com.
By Hayley FitzPactrick and Candice Williams
