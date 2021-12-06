Know the BEST Places to Hide Holiday Gifts? …And the WORST?

Where Do You Hide Christmas Gifts?
If you’re “Santa’s Helper” this year, a new survey might help you figure out the best – and worst – places to hide your gifts before December 25.
The poll, conducted for Neighbor, reveals that the top five hiding places are bedroom closets, a spare room, a coat closet, under the bed, and in the car trunk.
The survey also shows, however, that the most popular hiding spot – the bedroom closet – is typically the first place eager gift-receivers will snoop.
And the spot where hidden gifts seem to be discovered the fastest? Nearly 60% of people (almost 2 out of 3), who said their gifts were discovered in less than an hour, had hidden them in the car trunk.
Have you ever hid a present so well that you actually forgot about it or couldn’t find it for weeks/months/years?