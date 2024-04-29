98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kitty Survives Shipping Cat-astrophe

April 29, 2024 10:00AM CDT
Kitty Survives Shipping Cat-astrophe
Getty Images

Here’s one time curiosity didn’t kill the cat!

The cat, named Galena, survived a trip from Utah to California in an Amazon shipping box.

Luckily, an Amazon warehouse employee discovered the feline, who somehow managed to survive almost a week, without food or water, according to KSL-TV.

A vet in California was able to scan Galena’s microchip.  And her owner, Carrie Clark, was shocked – and relieved – to get the call, to tell her they had taken her curious kitty to safety.

Clark and her husband flew to California, to claim their cat the following day.

It was an amazing reunion!  Galena instantly stopped shaking and relaxed in my arms when I got to hold her again,” Clark tells the outlet.  “Despite being skinnier and some mild dehydration, her bloodwork was completely normal and she was completely unharmed!”

Galena was able to stay alive thanks to a split in the box, which gave her air to breathe.

[Galena is not pictured here – it’s a kitten model]

Recent Posts