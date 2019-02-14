Kissing Has Numerous Health Benefits

There is some great news for those that like to get affectionate on Valentine’s Day.

Kissing has been proven to have many benefits to your mental and physical health.

Health benefits from kissing include reducing stress and anxiety by lowering cortisol levels and increasing serotonin levels.

Kissing can even burn calories! It can help you burn two to six calories every minute.

Not only can kissing make you happier, it is proven to lower your blood pressure by increasing your heart rate and dilating blood vessels. Kissing can even benefit your teeth and build your immune system all thanks to swapping saliva. Here’s the complete story from Times Now News.