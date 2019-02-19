Kiss & Motley Crue Feuding Over Stage Show?

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 20: (L-R) Musicians Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley appear onstage to announce their upcoming Motley Crue and KISS co-headlining tour at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on March 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

KISS is using cranes on their farewell tour, so the guys can float over the audience while they play. And the guys in MOTLEY CRUE are JACKED . . . because THEY used cranes on THEIR farewell tour a few years ago.

NIKKI SIXX posted a picture of himself on his crane, and GENE SIMMONS on his, and said, quote, “Wow. Our body wasn’t even cold before they took this exact grand finale from our tour. Might not matter to Kiss fans but it does to Crue fans. I dug their music when I was a little kid and it was cool to Co-Headline together a few years but this disappoints me.”

https://twitter.com/NikkiSixx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1097293147158147074&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wisebrother.com%2Ftcs%2Fstory%2F130094

TOMMY LEE actually pointed it out earlier this month. Dayum @KISSOnline this sure looks identical to @MotleyCrue ‘s final tour

The set-ups DO look very similar, but a writer from the website Metal Sucks made two good points:

1. After everything Motley Crue have stolen from Kiss, Kiss are entitled to steal some [stuff] from Motley Crue.

2. Did [Motley Crue] just take credit for cranes?

(Meanwhile, the trailer for their movie “The Dirt” comes out today. Here’s a teaser. The movie debuts on Netflix on March 22nd.)