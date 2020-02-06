Kirk Douglas – Hollywood Legend – Dead at 103
Legendary Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas has died at 103.
His family confirms the loss, to People magazine.
In a statement, Michael Douglas says, “it is with tremendous sadness, that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas has left us, today, at the age of 103.” The elder famous actor, Kirk Douglas, was in more than 80 movies. Plus, he could boast 3 Academy Award nominations, and one honorary Oscar.
