Kip Moore’s Ford Bronco Commercial Is Manly, and There’s Some Truth to It
(Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
Oh boy. Have you seen KIP MOORE’s Ford Bronco commercial? The three-minute-long version shows you how Kip and the Bronco are both rugged and sexy.
You hear “Red White Blue Jean American Dream” play in the background as he drives through rough terrain, until he finds a place to take off his shirt and do some rock climbing. But Kip’s also a thoughtful guy and they put some of that in there, too.
At the beginning he says, quote, “The most difficult part of being a musician . . . you have to be all in. You have to live it and breathe it. It’s dominated so much of my life that I’ve neglected so many other pieces of my life. I’m trying to find that balance.”