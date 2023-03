Kip Moore has released the official music video for his new song, “Damn Love,” the title track to his upcoming album. The 13-song project is due out on April 28th.

Kip will head out on a sold-out tour of Australia, beginning with a show at the Dittmann Bull Pit Country Fest in Bloomsbury March 11th. The trek includes stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Willowbank and Auckland, before heading to South Africa for more headlining shows.