      Weather Alert

Kip Moore has released the video for his new single “Good Life.”

May 11, 2021 @ 8:00am

Kip Moore will officially return to the road this fall on The How High Tour. He’ll kick things off on October 14th in Chicago, IL on 10/14 and wrap things up in San Diego, CA on December 18th. Tickets for the tour will be available to purchase this Friday (May 14th) at 10 a.m. local time at kipmoore.net.

FAST FACTS

Here are The How High Tour official dates:
10/14        Chicago, IL
10/15        Newport, KY
10/16        Rochester, NY
10/21        Fort Wayne, IN
10/22        Grand Rapids, MI
10/23        Detroit, MI
11/4          Knoxville, TN
11/5          Chattanooga, TN
11/6          Asheville, NC
11/11        Huntsville, AL
11/12        Charlotte, NC
11/13        Orange Beach, AL
11/19        North Myrtle Beach, SC
11/20        Raleigh, NC
11/21        Silver Spring, MD
12/2          Kansas City, MO
12/3          Kearney, NE
12/4          Dubuque, IA
12/17        Phoenix, AZ
12/18        San Diego, CA

Popular Posts
Luke Bryan and Wife, Caroline, Dance their Worries Away
Here's What It Means, If You See a Dryer Sheet in your Mailbox.
Bossman talks to Layla Tucker (Tanyas daughter) about her show on Friday in Yorkville
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
Green Jobs are headed to Joliet!