Kip Moore has released the video for his new single “Good Life.”
Kip Moore will officially return to the road this fall on The How High Tour. He’ll kick things off on October 14th in Chicago, IL on 10/14 and wrap things up in San Diego, CA on December 18th. Tickets for the tour will be available to purchase this Friday (May 14th) at 10 a.m. local time at kipmoore.net.
FAST FACTS
Here are The How High Tour official dates:
10/14 Chicago, IL
10/15 Newport, KY
10/16 Rochester, NY
10/21 Fort Wayne, IN
10/22 Grand Rapids, MI
10/23 Detroit, MI
11/4 Knoxville, TN
11/5 Chattanooga, TN
11/6 Asheville, NC
11/11 Huntsville, AL
11/12 Charlotte, NC
11/13 Orange Beach, AL
11/19 North Myrtle Beach, SC
11/20 Raleigh, NC
11/21 Silver Spring, MD
12/2 Kansas City, MO
12/3 Kearney, NE
12/4 Dubuque, IA
12/17 Phoenix, AZ
12/18 San Diego, CA