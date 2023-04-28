98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kip Moore Asked Friends to Help Him Through His Dark Thoughts

April 28, 2023 6:05PM CDT
(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Kip Moore got really honest in a recent interview.

For Moore, music always begins with turmoil. Conflicting commitments and desires start cutting the threads of his soul, and he can’t quite write his way out of it at first.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a really negative place of turmoil,” Moore tells Taste of Country, clarifying. “It’s just that I’m really conflicted about some things and I get kind of dark, a little bit.”

The country star admits that asking fellow musicians for help with his songs helps him to find his way to the other side.

Sometimes you just need to reach for a friend, no matter what.

