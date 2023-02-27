KIP MOORE ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM
February 27, 2023 8:28AM CST
(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Kip Moore’s has released the title track to his upcoming fifth studio album, Damn Love. He co-produced the 13 new songs alongside The Cadillac Three’s, Jaren Johnston.
Through a press release, Kip said, “I’ve always had a nomadic spirit, at the core of me that’s what I am, and it’s a beautiful life I lead. I don’t take that for granted. But I still crave that companionship down deep in my DNA, and that’s where ‘Damn Love’ comes from.”
Ashley McBryde lends her vocals to one of the cuts, a song called “One Heartbeat.” The new album will be out on April 28.
CHECK IT OUT
FAST FACTS
Damn Love Track List:
- 1. Damn Love
- (Jason Gantt, Jaren Johnston, James McNair)
- 2. Kinda Bar
- (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)
- 3. Neon Blue
- (Kip Moore, Dan Couch, Jaren Johnston)
- 4. The Guitar Slinger
- (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)
- 5. Heart On Fire
- (Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)
- 6. Another Night In Knoxville
- ( Kip Moore, Dan Couch)
- 7. Silver And Gold
- (Kip Moore, Dan Couch, Chris DeStefano)
- 8. Peace & Love
- (Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)
- 9. Sometimes She Stays**
- (Kip Moore, Kenton Bryant)
- 10. Some Things
- (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)
- 11. One Heartbeat (Featuring Ashley McBryde)
- (Kip Moore)
- 12. Mr. Simple
- (Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)
- 13. Micky’s Bar*
- (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)
Produced by Kip Moore and Jaren Johnston
*Produced by Kip Moore and Matt Bubel
**Produced by Kip Moore