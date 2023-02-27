KIP MOORE ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Kip Moore’s has released the title track to his upcoming fifth studio album, Damn Love. He co-produced the 13 new songs alongside The Cadillac Three’s, Jaren Johnston.

Through a press release, Kip said, “I’ve always had a nomadic spirit, at the core of me that’s what I am, and it’s a beautiful life I lead. I don’t take that for granted. But I still crave that companionship down deep in my DNA, and that’s where ‘Damn Love’ comes from.”

Ashley McBryde lends her vocals to one of the cuts, a song called “One Heartbeat.” The new album will be out on April 28.

CHECK IT OUT