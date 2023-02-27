98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

KIP MOORE ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM

February 27, 2023 8:28AM CST
(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Kip Moore’s has released the title track to his upcoming fifth studio album, Damn Love. He co-produced the 13 new songs alongside The Cadillac Three’s, Jaren Johnston.

Through a press release, Kip said, “I’ve always had a nomadic spirit, at the core of me that’s what I am, and it’s a beautiful life I lead. I don’t take that for granted. But I still crave that companionship down deep in my DNA, and that’s where ‘Damn Love’ comes from.”

Ashley McBryde lends her vocals to one of the cuts, a song called “One Heartbeat.” The new album will be out on April 28.

CHECK IT OUT

FAST FACTS

Damn Love Track List:

  • 1.  Damn Love
  • (Jason Gantt, Jaren Johnston, James McNair)
  • 2.  Kinda Bar
  • (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)
  • 3.  Neon Blue
  • (Kip Moore, Dan Couch, Jaren Johnston)
  • 4.  The Guitar Slinger
  • (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)
  • 5.  Heart On Fire
  • (Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)
  • 6.  Another Night In Knoxville
  • ( Kip Moore, Dan Couch)
  • 7.  Silver And Gold
  • (Kip Moore, Dan Couch, Chris DeStefano)
  • 8.  Peace & Love
  • (Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)
  • 9.  Sometimes She Stays**
  • (Kip Moore, Kenton Bryant)
  • 10. Some Things
  • (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)
  • 11. One Heartbeat (Featuring Ashley McBryde)
  • (Kip Moore)
  • 12. Mr. Simple
  • (Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)
  • 13. Micky’s Bar*
  • (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)

Produced by Kip Moore and Jaren Johnston

*Produced by Kip Moore and Matt Bubel

**Produced by Kip Moore

 

