Kinzinger: “We Need To Tell People The Truth” About Jan 6th Capitol Attack

May 24, 2021 @ 11:27am

An Illinois congressman says his GOP colleagues need to support a commission on the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Speaking on Fox News Sunday, House member Adam Kinzinger says the Republican party needs to admit reality and commit to telling the people the truth about what happened. If not, he fears House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will create a special committee that drags out the investigation possibly to 2024. Kinzinger says far too many Republicans still believe the election was stolen because party leaders like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have either “been silent or not told them the truth” about the election results.

