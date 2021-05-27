      Weather Alert

Kinzinger Wants Greene Out Of House GOP Conference

May 27, 2021 @ 11:27am

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger wants to see Marjorie Taylor Greene booted from the House GOP Conference. The Georgia Representative has faced backlash after comparing rules requiring masks on the House floor to the Holocaust last week. Speaking to Politico, Kinzinger said the party should “take a stand and say you don’t belong” in the conference. He referred to Greene’s comments as “mind-numbing.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also took issue with Greene’s remarks, calling them “appalling.”

