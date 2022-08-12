98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo
Kinzinger: Trump Won Fight “In Short Term, At Least”

August 12, 2022 5:45AM CDT
Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger says former President Donald Trump has won their battle for the soul of the Republican Party, “In the short term, at least.” Kinzinger is one of two Republicans on the House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and will retire from Congress when his sixth term ends in December. In a TV interview that aired on Thursday, Kinzinger said he didn’t expect what he called a tidal wave of Republicans to join him in opposing Trump after the Capitol attack and Trump’s claims of a stolen election, but he “certainly didn’t think” he’d be alone.

