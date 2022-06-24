      Breaking News
Supreme Court Overturns Roe V Wade

Kinzinger Leads Questioning On January 6th Committee

Jun 24, 2022 @ 10:48am

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger is taking aim at former President Donald Trump.  While heading up questioning on the January 6th House committee yesterday, the Channahon Republican said Trump’s total disregard for the Constitution and his oath will be fully exposed.  Kinzinger questioned former Justice Department officials, who said Trump tried to enlist them to back his unfounded claim there was widespread voter fraud that led to Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.  Officials also testified that Trump considered naming a new attorney general who would go along with his plan. 

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Fathers Day Gifts - Which Cost Little - But Mean Much
FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Confess 25 Year Old Secret
MIRANDA LAMBERT PLUCKED FROM AUDIENCE TO SING
Win Tickets to Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On