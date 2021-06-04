      Weather Alert

Kinzinger Discussing Made In Americas Act

Jun 4, 2021 @ 12:02pm

Congressman Adam Kinzinger is speaking about the Made in Americas Act. The Illinois Republican spoke yesterday about the bill he introduced with Congressman Jason Crow. Kinzinger says the act would cover 100-percent of a business’ expenses to relocate to the United States and provide a 30-percent tax credit. Companies willing to relocate to countries closer to the U.S. would receive a 60-percent relocation credit and a 15-percent production credit. Kinzinger says he hopes the bill will help address vulnerabilities in the U.S. supply chain.

Popular Posts
River Road Trio
Emotional Garth Brooks Tears Up As Kelly Clarkson Performs ‘The Dance’
Former Chicago Bears Tight End Zach Miller Releases First Country Music Song
Trace Adkins debuted the video for a song called "The Empty Chair"
Sweet Treat Alert: Freebies Coming Your Way On Friday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On