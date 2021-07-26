      Weather Alert

Kinzinger Appointed To Jan. 6 Select Committee

Jul 26, 2021 @ 11:35am

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is tapping Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger to join the January 6th investigative panel. The move comes after Pelosi rejected two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s picks last week, causing him to withdraw all five of his appointees. Kinzinger has accepted the role, making him one of two Republicans on the committee, along with Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney. In a statement released yesterday, Kinzinger said he took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution and he will always answer when duty calls.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do Nice Guys Really Finish Last?
Dammit. Are People Who Curse More Intelligent?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: We Wind Up in Four Awkward Situations a Month - Because We Do THIS
Catfish days in Wilmington all weekend!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know Which Popular Apple Apps Scam You and Me Out of Millions
Connect With Us Listen To Us On