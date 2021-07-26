Kinzinger Appointed To Jan. 6 Select Committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is tapping Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger to join the January 6th investigative panel. The move comes after Pelosi rejected two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s picks last week, causing him to withdraw all five of his appointees. Kinzinger has accepted the role, making him one of two Republicans on the committee, along with Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney. In a statement released yesterday, Kinzinger said he took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution and he will always answer when duty calls.