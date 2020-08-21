‘King’s Disease’: Nas returns with his new album featuring Foxy Brown, Fivio Foreign, Anderson .Paak & more
Ross Gilmore/Redferns via Getty ImagesRapper Nas delivers his new album, King’s Disease, executive produced by Hit-Boy.
The legendary rapper brought his A-game as always on the album that reunites 90’s rap supergroup, The Firm. Veteran emcees AZ, Cormega, and Brooklyn icon Foxy Brown joined Nas on a track titled “Full Circle.”
Mentioning her debut album Ill Na Na, Foxy came through with a killer verse, as one of hip hop’s leading ladies. “Ayo, Esco, name a [rap chick messing] with me, Did a bullet, came home, Brooklyn gave me the key,” she raps.
The track also features an outro by Dr. Dre, who signed The Firm to his Aftermath label in the ’90s.
King’s Disease exudes Nas’ excellent gift for storytelling, his wicked flow, and his ability to talk about social justice and other issues from a lyrical standpoint. The 13-track LP follows 2018’s Nasir.
Along with his single, “Ultra Black,” this new album features appearances from Charlie Wilson, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, a “Spicy” track with Fivio Foreign and A$AP Ferg and a sampling of Ella Mai‘s “Trip” on “Replace Me, the latter of which features Big Sean and Don Toliver.
King’s Disease is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and wherever else you get the latest music.
By Rachel George
