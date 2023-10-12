Kingpin Actor Vincent D’Onofrio Reacts To ‘Daredevil Born Again’ Changes

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is undergoing creative changes after Marvel Studios decided the show wasn’t working.

In response, Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio and the original series’ showrunner, Steven DeKnight, shared their opinions on the turbulence surrounding the show’s development.

DeKnight, who served as the original showrunner for the Netflix series, took to social media to express his condolences to those affected. “Steven DeKnight is actually sad to hear this news. Despite my feelings of corporate shenanigans, I was truly excited to see what the new creative team was whipping up. My heart goes out to all who were affected by this decision. Tomorrow is a better day,” he posted.

“Every cool project I’ve been involved with has evolved constantly during pre-production, production, and post. It’s just reported on these days as if it’s big news. It’s not. It’s simple a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It’s a constant in this business,” says D’Onofrio.

