King Von, up-and-coming rapper, shot and killed at an Atlanta nightclub

Prince Williams/WireimageTwenty-six-year-old rapper King Von has died after being shot outside an Atlanta nightclub early Friday morning.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Chicago rapper, born Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was one of three men killed in an altercation at the Monaco Hookah Lounge on Trinity Avenue. Three others were injured.
“At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant says in a statement, as reported by the AJC. “Additionally, Mr. Bennett was not located at the scene but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, via private vehicle. The investigation into this incident remains open and very active.”
The newspaper also reports two officers in uniform, working an off-duty security job, were involved in the shooting but neither were injured.
King Von was a rising hip-hop artist known for his rap-singing style as heard on his breakout single, “Crazy Story.” He was signed to fellow MC Lil Durk and his OTF (Only the Family) label and released his major-label debut, Welcome to O’Block, just last Friday.
“My twin was gone. I love you baby bro- D-Roy,” wrote Durk on Instagram, with two crying emojis.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.