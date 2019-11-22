King of the Road: Kenny Chesney makes PollStar’s Top Touring Artists of the Decade list
Jill TrunnellKenny Chesney is among music’s elite who have the top touring numbers over the past decade.
Kenny is the lone country star on PollStar‘s list of Top Touring Artists of the Decade, coming in at #18. Over the course of seven tours since 2010, Kenny has earned a total gross of more than $600 million.
The “Get Along” singer finds himself among the ranks of fellow superstar acts including U2, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, who make up the top five. Paul McCartney, Bruno Mars, Elton John, Pink, Jay-Z and more also made the cut.
The laid-back superstar is known for his engaging live shows, naming his legion of devoted fans the No Shoes Nation. He is set to embark on his Chillaxification Tour in 2020, playing stadiums across the U.S. with Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
The tour launches on April 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
