Kimberly Perry + Husband Johnny Costello Welcome A Baby Boy

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS: Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Kimberly Perry’s baby boy Whit is here.

The singer and her husband, Johnny Costello, welcomed their first child on Aug. 26 in Nashville, Tenn.

Perry shared the news on social media, posting a shot of her cradling baby Whit. “Our lives have become sweeter, our days have become so much fuller, our sleep has gotten shorter — our house has truly become a home,” she wrote in the caption.

“Thank you for all your prayers and best wishes,” the singer continued. “It’s been such a sweet time getting baby Whit here safely and soundly and acclimating as a new family. We can’t wait to show him the world — this bus baby is ready to roll!”

If you’re a parent, how old were your children when you started to travel with them?