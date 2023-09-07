98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kimberly Perry + Husband Johnny Costello Welcome A Baby Boy

September 7, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Share
Kimberly Perry + Husband Johnny Costello Welcome A Baby Boy
EXCLUSIVE ACCESS: Kimberly Perry and Johnny Costello at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Kimberly Perry’s baby boy Whit is here.

The singer and her husband, Johnny Costello, welcomed their first child on Aug. 26 in Nashville, Tenn.

Perry shared the news on social media, posting a shot of her cradling baby Whit. “Our lives have become sweeter, our days have become so much fuller, our sleep has gotten shorter — our house has truly become a home,” she wrote in the caption.

“Thank you for all your prayers and best wishes,” the singer continued. “It’s been such a sweet time getting baby Whit here safely and soundly and acclimating as a new family. We can’t wait to show him the world — this bus baby is ready to roll!”

If you’re a parent, how old were your children when you started to travel with them?

Popular Posts

1

Lainey Wilson's Weight Loss Process Takes Off 70 Pounds
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Someone at Work Drives You Nuts? Do THIS.
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
5

Holiday: Devour Treats + Enjoy - Don't Mess with Kids' Minds About It

Recent Posts