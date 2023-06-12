98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kimberly Perry blooms on debut solo EP

June 12, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Courtesy of RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records

Kimberly Perry‘s debut solo EP, BLOOM, has finally arrived.

The five-track set was co-written entirely by Kimberly and features her new single, “If I Die Young Pt. 2.”

“I was having such a profound creative experience here in Nashville while collaborating with these incredible songwriters, and at the same time, some of the most important and intrinsic relationships in my life were changing,” shares the former The Band Perry lead singer, who now resides in Nashville.

“Having those events coincide with each other, combined with the emotions and wisdom that I was collecting from life itself, made me realize that it was the perfect time to release BLOOM. It’s a project I’ve dreamed of making since I was a little girl, and I just knew in my soul it was time,” adds Kimberly.

BLOOM is available now wherever you listen to music.

Here’s the BLOOM track list:
“If I Die Young Pt. 2”
“Burn The House Down”
“Cry At Your Funeral”
“Ghosts”
“Smoke ‘Em Too”

